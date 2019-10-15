The Harvest Hoedown — in its sixth year — will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, in Britt.
Participating downtown businesses, including stores and restaurants, will be open later for the event.
The event allows in-town and out-of-town residents, who work during the day, the opportunity to patronize the downtown stores during the expanded hours.
You have free articles remaining.
Many businesses will have in-store specials for patrons during the evening.
Those participating include Britt Bar and Grill, Britt Food Center, The Cobbler Shoppe, Gifts Sew Sweet, Kelli Piper Photography, Mary Jo's Hobo House, Mojo Productions at Titanium Lunchbox, Swenson's Hardware and LuLaRoe -Christie Hobscheidt at the Hospitality Room.
The event is sponsored by the Britt Chamber.