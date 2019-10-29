{{featured_button_text}}

The Harvest Hoedown — in its sixth year — took place on Thursday, Oct. 17, in Britt.

Participating downtown businesses, including stores and restaurants, were open later for the event.

The event allowed in-town and out-of-town residents, who work during the day, the opportunity to patronize the downtown stores during the expanded hours.

Many businesses had in-store specials for patrons during the evening.

Those participating included Britt Bar and Grill, Britt Food Center, The Cobbler Shoppe, Gifts Sew Sweet, Kelli Piper Photography, Mary Jo's Hobo House, Mojo Productions at Titanium Lunchbox, Swenson's Hardware and LuLaRoe -Christie Hobscheidt at the Hospitality Room.

The event was sponsored by the Britt Chamber.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

