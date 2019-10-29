Those participating included Britt Bar and Grill, Britt Food Center, The Cobbler Shoppe, Gifts Sew Sweet, Kelli Piper Photography, Mary Jo's Hobo House, Mojo Productions at Titanium Lunchbox, Swenson's Hardware and LuLaRoe -Christie Hobscheidt at the Hospitality Room.
The event was sponsored by the Britt Chamber.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
