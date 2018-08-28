BRITT | Bruce Spratling, of Michigan, wandered into the Hobo Jungle, not knowing what to expect.
“I go to the same things every year. Sometimes I just like to do new things too,” Bruce said. “Then I heard about this.”
Spratling, or Harmonia Bruce, as he likes to call himself when he is performing, said he goes to Florida every winter and travels around the Midwest in the summer. As a harmonica player, he plans his schedule around the annual SPAH -- Society for the Preservation and Advancement of Harmonicas -- Convention.
It was the SPAH Convention, to be held this year in St. Louis, Missouri, that brought him near Iowa and a chance invitation took him to Britt.
While at the hobo jungle, Spratling had a chance to ply another one his trades – hat making. His hats are made out of beer cartons and electrical tape. He said he ended up spending two days making one for a woman who wanted a hat just like his.
“She’s an artist and has a good eye for color,” Spratling said. “That's the best one I ever made, I swear,” he said as he noticed her walking around the jungle. “I'm just so proud of that hat. I just love looking at it.”
Now, he is off to the next stop on his itinerary -- the Iowa Harmonica Championship at the State Fair Monday, the SPAH Convention in St. Louis the following weekend and the Bean Blossom Blues Festival in Bean Blossom, Indiana, the week after.
He said he'd like to come back, but it depends on where the SPAH Convention is held next year.
