BRITT – During her final county fair as a 4-H member, recent G-H-V graduate Rachael Hanson, secured five consideration for state fair ribbons, before the first two hours of judging had ticked past, two of them for photography.
While visiting with photography judge Madison Rau, Hanson said she used the rule of thirds in one of those photos. Hanson also said she used curves, both in the road and the sky, as her marking points for composition.
After seven years in 4-H, starting her journey as a Clover Kid, Hanson will attend Loras College in Dubuque, this fall, to major in psychology. Hanson’s mom was a 4-H leader in high school, so she shared some of that love and learning with Rachael, who participated in the after school kids club in addition to Clover Kids. Both programs are structured to encourage creativity and learning in young people.
“My favorite category to exhibit in is visual arts,” Hanson said. “And one of my favorite mediums is acrylic paint. I try to keep my exhibits unique and on the creative side.”
Hanson said exhibiting in the county fair has given her the motivation to play with a lot of creative endeavors over the years. Along the way, Hanson said she has picked up skills, translating them into her school life, home life, knowing she will carry with her into college and beyond.
“Probably all of my life skills that I know today come from 4-H,” Hanson said. “I don’t think when I was little I was really forced to speak in front of a crowd but 4-H has given me the confidence to do that. Public speaking will be one of the most important things I carry with me.”
As an exhibitor who has tried her hand at a wide variety of projects, one thing Hanson said she came to realize was how much she could learn from the experience of trying something new. Hanson said she wanted to encourage other exhibitors to step outside of their comfort zones as well.
“Do all of the project areas 4-H has to offer,” Hanson said. “Just try to do a project in each one and you may discover something you wouldn’t otherwise have found
