Hancock County's new communications tower proceeds faster than anticipated

On Feb. 14, Andy Buffington informed Hancock County officials and the general public that the county’s new communications tower near Oak Avenue and Highway 18, just east of Duncan, could be constructed sooner than planned.

The Hancock County emergency response coordinator said that county and Motorola officials held a kickoff and site meeting for the project on Feb. 8.

“Motorola has a very aggressive production schedule,” Buffington said. “They are looking at a March 2023 project completion. That would be really amazing.”

Buffington said that it is hoped digging could begin in June for the tower's foundation.

“They said it is the perfect site,” Buffington said. “It is really ideal with Alliant lines and a substation right there. If we don’t have supply-chain issues, we could be live in less than a year.”

He said if there are difficulties ordering or receiving the county’s 50-kilowatt Generac generator needed for the tower, the company is prepared to work directly with dealers to get one timely.

“With the rise on that hill right there, that is a good spot,” agreed supervisor Gary Rayhons.

The 190-foot-high, self-supporting triangular tower will be placed on land already owned by the county, known as the former county farm. The county has a current tenant there that is leasing the production ground and is working to amend the lease.

“We should be able to use the existing driveway,” Buffington said. “Our hope is to not have to put in another driveway and culvert. We will be asking (the Board of Adjustment) for a variance to use up as little existing farm ground as possible.”

Buffington said the tower will not have any guy wires causing concerns with farming around it. Buffington also said the county’s zoning ordinance requires “commercial builders” constructing a tower to have a setback from any adjacent property that is 100 percent of the tower height.

"In my 20 years as zoning administrator, we’ve never had a tower applicant ask for a variance in that part of the ordinance, so we’ll be the first,” Buffington said. “Also, in the ordinance there is no provision requiring public entities to apply for zoning compliance for infrastructure projects. However, I believe it is in the best interest of the residents to have an opportunity to voice their opinion regarding the location of the tower.”

He insisted it is also in the best interests of taxpayers to have the Board of Adjustment review it. The Board of Adjustment meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on March 1 in the downstairs meeting space of the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center in Garner.

“I really hope they go for it,” Buffington said. “I think they will and the only thing that could give them a little concern is the substation being so close (across the road).”

Buffington said that Motorola subcontractor, Pyramid, could start surveying soon and that product is starting to be ordered. Some equipment and parts will be shipped to the Hancock County Public Safety Center and some tower components can go directly to the site. A 100 by 200 feet area, including a 75-square foot fenced area where the tower is going, will be quarantined before construction begins.

The more than $1.5 million project, which includes upgrading the county’s radios and communications system, will bring Hancock County into the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. This is a statewide radio platform that provides microwave-based radio communication to public safety agencies and others. It will eliminate the county’s coverage drops, primarily around Britt and Garner.

The system upgrade could handle the county’s communication needs for the next 30-50 years for public safety, public works, public service, healthcare, schools, and many others. It is a system designed for interoperability not just during emergencies, but when various resources are needed. Hancock County will have direct integration and sharing agreement with surrounding county jurisdictions in Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Wright, Humboldt, and Kossuth Counties.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

