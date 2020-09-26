Hancock County youth to celebrate national 4-H Week: Oct. 4-10

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

In Hancock County 236 youth are involved in 4-H. Hancock County has 114 Clover Kids involved in grades K-3. There are community clubs, robotic clubs, and special interest clubs. In addition to club memberships, there are a wide variety of workshops, camps, and tours available for youth in grades K-12. Information on upcoming events can be found at www.extension.iastate.edu/hancock/.

Watch Hancock County Extension's Facebook page for 4-H week trivia Oct. 4-10. Wear green on Oct. 8 and show your 4-H spirit. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact the Hancock County Extension Office, 327 W. Eighth St. in Garner or phone 641-923-2856.

