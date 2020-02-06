Hancock County Wellness Coalition to host Health and Wellness Expo
Hancock County Wellness Coalition to host Health and Wellness Expo

Free health screenings will be one of the many features of this year’s Hancock County Health and Wellness Expo, which will be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Garner Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center, 365 W. Eighth St.

While the event is being spearheaded by Hancock County Wellness Coalition and Garner Chamber of Commerce, the Expo is sponsored by multiple businesses and organizations. The Expo will feature health care professionals throughout the county and surrounding areas to share information and answer any questions. Vendors include professionals/specialists in chiropcractic and acupuncture care, dental care, mental health services, nutrition and dietary services, physical rehabilitation, retirement home care, Alzheimer's care, and drug and alcohol awareness.

Included is Free health screenings, CPR demonstrations, exercise tips and demonstrations, nutritional tips, kids’ activities, and tours of the Rec Center facility and its equipment.

The first 50 people will receive a gift.

