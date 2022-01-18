Hancock County supervisors to work with Milwaukee company to fund projects

Hancock County supervisors met with Maggie Burger of Speer Financial on Jan. 18 to discuss bids received for several county capital improvement projects. Despite receiving just one official bid, they then approved a resolution granting general obligation bonding service of up to $2.255 million to Robert W. Baird & Co. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The interest rate is 1.4940 percent, which Burger said is an excellent bid and should bode well for the county. She said two other bidders logged in and intended to also bid during a 30-minute window for receiving bids earlier on the same day. However, one company logged on late and both other companies were unsuccessful in submitting their bids within the legal window.

Burger said neither of the other companies would have had the low bid and that they would have submitted bids with 1.5822 and 1.7240 percent interest rates. Burger said Hancock County was rated in advance for bond issuance by Moody’s Financial Services, receiving a moderate to slightly above-average rating for prospective underwriters. Moody’s compared the county to every other county, city, and school district in the country. She said the county’s healthy cash reserves and budget surplus in 2020 were viewed positively by Moody’s as was a 10-year principal loan amortization.

Burger reported that the successful bidder also offered the county a $64,000 to $70,000 premium in order to have extra to spend if some project costs come in higher than anticipated.

“You are going to have a little bit of extra dollars here,” said Burger, noting that the payments would be about $249,000 to $254,000 per year. She said the bonds could be called, in whole or in part, after June 2029.

Board chair Jerry Tlach and supervisor Gary Rayhons both voted in favor of accepting Robert W. Baird’s bid. Supervisor Sis Greiman was not in attendance at the meeting. Burger said the county would receive a 2 percent good-faith payment from the successful bidder on the same day as the bid acceptance. She said that the closing date for the remainder of funds to be wired to the county is Feb. 15.

Funding is for projects including the acquisition and installation of emergency communications equipment and systems related to its new tower near Duncan, repairs to the Garner courthouse northwest tower roof that has caused water issues, and the addition of a courthouse east vestibule entrance that will include a wider entry space and make it ADA-compliant.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

