The Hancock County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution stating the county’s drainage district right of way policy during their meeting Aug. 19.
Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tlach said the board used different engineers from different firms, and each seemed to have a different way of doing the right of way along drainage ditches.
“We just wanted one right of way policy where we do it all the same for everybody instead of kind of a hodge-podge type thing, and then in 20 years we’re saying, ‘Why is this drainage district different from this drainage district?’” Tlach said. “We want them all the same.”
The policy states the drainage district right of way will be 50 feet on the center of either side of a district facility, “thus providing a minimum of 30-foot working area from top of bank for maintenance and repairs.”
Where the facility is wider and does not give the 30-foot working area, provisions will be made to accommodate the minimum work space of 30 feet, according to the resolution.
“The work area is and intended for maintenance, repairs and inspection of the district facility,” the resolution states.
If crop damages occur as a result of repairs or maintenance within the easement area, the landowner will be able to claim compensation from the district, and the valuations and rates of said compensation will be reviewed annually, the resolution states.
“Within the easement a landowner shall be able to have use of the area, however moving forward on projects or maintenance under this proposal/resolution to these district facilities the landowner or tenant shall not plant trees or shrubs within the right of way,” the policy states.
Any pre-existing trees or shrubs will be removed by the district to clear the 50-foot easement from the center of the facility outwards.
Trees, shrubs, rock, debris piles or “immobile objects that pose an impediment for maintenance or work along the facility” will be removed and paid for by the landowner if deemed necessary by the district.
“Should it arise that ground needs to be annexed into a district, no payment shall be made, unless ground is taken out of production,” the resolution states.
Lastly, the resolution says if a district facility has already been established in land that is now owned by another organization for their own “provisional requirements,” the policy will still be followed.
The policy was passed unanimously.
