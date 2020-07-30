Hancock County Sheriff's officer tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The spider web of contact tracing snared the Hancock County Sheriff's Office recently.

As Sheriff Scott Dodd explained to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors last week, one of his officers recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Before that happened, however, he went out an arrested an individual.

Turns out -- you guessed it -- that person was COVID-positive too, and they went to the Winnebago County Jail.

What a tangled web crime weaves.

Dodd said as a result, all of his staff as well as staff at the Winnebago County Jail were tested, and all came back negative.

In April, Hancock County's Board of Supervisors enacted policies for dealing with staff who might contract the illness.

It states the following service employees are required to remain working full-time on site unless they exhibit novel coronavirus symptoms: emergency service personnel and law enforcement officers in the Sheriff’s Office, secondary road employees designated by the engineer, dispatch, emergency management personnel, jail administration and jailers and election officials.

The state prison system has not been immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, either. Three inmates in Iowa have died of the illness while incarcerated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0