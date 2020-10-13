Hancock County requests bids to tear down Annex building

County gets credit on garbage bill

Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons noticed a problem with the county's Waste Management bill - it was substantially higher than it had been in the past.

While the county's contract with the garbage hauler included an increase, the bill still seemed out of whack.

And after reaching Waste Management, Rayhons discovered he was right.

Waste Management representative Jay Nieson came to the board's Oct. 5 meeting to let the supervisors know they'd overpaid about $6,757. Apparently, when the county and Waste Management signed a new contract it should've registered an overall lower rate than in previous years, but that was never reflected in the county's bills.

Nieson said he'd make sure the county was credited and that a new, correct invoice for October would be sent to the county.