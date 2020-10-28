Hancock County Public Health offers recommendations on trick-or-treating

Like most events and holidays that have taken place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween may look different this year.
"Because kids trick or treat outside many parents may be more inclined to let their children go door to door," said Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County Public Health Director. "But, given the nature of the virus, parents are likely wondering what additional safety measures they should take."
Due to recent changes in guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC, Hancock County has amended its Halloween recommendations to the following:
For those passing out treats
If you have COVID-19 or have been or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 you SHOULD NOT participate in Halloween activities;
Turn on your front yard/house light so trick-or-treaters know they are welcome;
Wear a face covering (highly encouraged);
Distribute treats FROM the home TO the visitor. Do not allow trick-or-treaters to pick through the assortment or bowl to get their own treat(s);
Have individually wrapped, commercially made and packaged treats to distribute; Do not distribute homemade treats;
Consider leaving individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside your door for children to take. Replenish as needed between visits or groups;
Sanitize hands between visits from groups, if possible;
Consider sitting outside to distribute candy. You can set up chairs and a table with your treats and sanitizer.
For trick-or-treaters (and those accompanying them)
If you have COVID-19 or have been or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 you SHOULD NOT participate in Halloween activities.
Sanitize your hands frequently;
Avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes or nose;
Groups are encouraged to maintain 6-feet of separation from other groups or individuals.
Consider wiping off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you get home.
"Halloween can remain to be fun for children without looking that much different," Schleuger said.
