Hancock County proceeds with new K9, training offer as Mach nears retirement

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department has been soliciting donations for a new K9 dog since July 1, 2021. The department’s current dog, 9-year-old Mach, a Belgian Malinois, is nearing the end of a typical K9 career.

On Feb. 7, Hancock County supervisors unanimously approved an estimated $7,000 donation of a new dog and training by Andy Klein of Tree Town Kennels in Forest City, who is also a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Rob Gerdes said that $27,000 had already been raised for the K9 project and that Tree Town Kennels’ offer gives Hancock County the ability to proceed with selecting a new dog and providing timely training.

“It is pretty important to get a dog he hand selects and trains,” Gerdes said.

With supervisors overwhelmingly supportive, Gerdes will now ask Klein to proceed with selecting a new dog and providing necessary training, which should start in September. The new dog will receive eight weeks of training prior to an additional four weeks of training with the K9 handler.

Gerdes noted that the Hancock County K9 fund will still be taking donations because of the ongoing need for things like continued training, nutritional support, medical care, and equipment costs associated with the dog. No donations for the K9 program will be used for salaries or other budget items of the department. The initial fundraising goal for the current Hancock County K9 project was to raise at least $35,000. Gerdes thanked all donors for their generous support. New donations may be sent to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office K9 donation fund at 875 State Street, Garner, Iowa.

Gerdes noted that Klein is a master trainer of law enforcement dogs with more than two decades of K9 experience. He is currently working with a number of counties in Iowa and Minnesota for their K9 needs. Gerdes said it is a significant benefit to receive a dog that Klein hand-selects and trains. The new dog will likely be another Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix.

Gerdes noted that Mach has developed a cyst on his neck that has caused some nerve issues. The dog has difficulty holding his head “high and proper” on some days. The growth on his vestibulocochlear nerve affects his balance, causes his head to tilt, and makes him nauseous, according to Gerdes. It is being treated by medication, but is cutting his service life short.

“They’re valuable when I think of all the times you’ve been able to use them,” supervisors Sis Greiman said of the K9s. “When you first got Mach, he was brought in and he was such a fun-loving dog.”

She said maybe Mach could help in some capacity in area schools. Gerdes said it is possible that Mach could still assist Deputy Klein for a while when meeting with schools and community groups for K9 demonstrations. The Sheriff’s Office intends to continue using Mach as long as it can do so safely and it is hoped that Mach will live with the Klein family when he retires.

“I think the courthouse is ready to adopt him,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

Gerdes said K9s are used to locate missing persons and fleeing criminals, to protect their handler and other officers, for narcotics detection, and any number of public relations programs. Mach has taken many pounds of illegal drugs off the streets, helped locate missing persons and fleeing criminals, and has proved himself a valuable asset to the department. He has helped make the county a safer place for everyone.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0