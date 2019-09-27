The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is looking at revising its drainage district petition for improvement or repairs form, work order and repair request form in response to last week’s discussion on the Drainage District No. 34 Lateral 6 petition.
By law, when a landowner signs a petition form for improvement or repairs in a drainage district, the county must involve an outside engineer to the petition.
Last week, during the discussion of the petition, the signer, Melvin Schlichting, said he did not know the county would hire an engineer and if he did know he would not have signed it. He withdrew his petition during the meeting.
The Supervisors and drainage clerk, Ann Hinders, however, said they were certain Hinders told Schlichting what would happen once he signed the petition.
Due to this confusion, as a precaution and protection from any future similar incidents, the Supervisors are creating a few paragraphs to add to the petition form as well as work order and repair request forms for landowners to initial upon filling them out.
“It’s to explain the purpose of a petition or a work order, and then we’re going to have them read it and initial it so that they do understand, [so they can’t come back and say,] ‘Well, I didn’t know what I was signing,’” Supervisor Sis Greiman said.
The petition for improvement or repair form will require the person filling out the forms to initial and date after reading a few paragraphs spelling out what will happen once they have filled out the form.
The Supervisors will then appoint an outside engineer to the petition to investigate the issue. A public hearing will follow after the engineer’s investigation, during which the petition will either be approved or remonstrance if it is an improvement project.
If the petition is remonstrance, then the district must cover any associated fees on the petition.
For the repair or work order request form, the person filling it out must also initial and date after reading a couple paragraphs saying the trustees of the drainage district.
The Supervisors will then assign the work order for a contractor to investigate and/or repair the problem.
If the work is done on a district tile, then the drainage district will be billed for work done. If the work is done on a private tile, then the property owner or tenant must pay for the repairs and not the district.
“Oftentimes when they come in, they’re not aware of the full procedure,” Greiman said. “[Hinders] explains it to them, but, you know, it’s kind of like when the doctor is telling you what’s going on, you know. You only hear part of it. So I don’t know if they always catch everything.”
The Supervisors expect to have the final version of the forms ready for their Sept. 30 meeting for approval.
