Hancock County Historical Society cancels fall Mystery Dinner
Hancock County Historical Society cancels fall Mystery Dinner

The Hancock County Historical Society is unable to host the Murder Mystery Dinner scheduled for Nov. 12-15.

Guidelines for social distancing and capacity at a meal do not allow for the mystery dinner to happen. The society does plan for the mystery dinner to take place on Nov. 11-14.

Murder 4

Quiliano Anderson and Ray Bassett perform in the Hancock County Murder Mystery Dinner at Armstrong House in 2017.

This event is the main fundraiser, with the proceeds covering the cost of keeping the museum open, lawn care and utility bills. Donations will be gladly accepted to help with expenses. Donations should be sent to: Hancock County Historical Society, c/o John Bowman, 911 Golfview Ave., Britt, IA 50423.

