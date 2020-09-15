 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hancock County Historical Society cancels fall mystery dinner
0 comments

Hancock County Historical Society cancels fall mystery dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Historical Society is canceling its Murder Mystery Dinner scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Guidelines for social distancing and capacity at a meal do not allow for the mystery dinner to happen.

The society does plan for the mystery dinner to take place Nov. 11-14, 2021.

This event is the organization's main fundraiser, with the proceed covering the cost of keeping the museum open, lawn care and utility bills. Donations will be gladly accepted to help with expenses. Donations should be sent to: Hancock County Historical Society, c/o John Bowman, 911 Golfview Ave., Britt, IA 50423

Mystery dinner 1

From left, dinner guests Bonnie Freesemann, Renee Diemer, Ric Jacobs and Staci Ball share a laugh with Jill Blank's character during the Hancock County Historical Society mystery dinner in November 2015.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News