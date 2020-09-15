Hancock County Historical Society cancels fall mystery dinner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Historical Society is canceling its Murder Mystery Dinner scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Guidelines for social distancing and capacity at a meal do not allow for the mystery dinner to happen.

The society does plan for the mystery dinner to take place Nov. 11-14, 2021.

This event is the organization's main fundraiser, with the proceed covering the cost of keeping the museum open, lawn care and utility bills. Donations will be gladly accepted to help with expenses. Donations should be sent to: Hancock County Historical Society, c/o John Bowman, 911 Golfview Ave., Britt, IA 50423

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0