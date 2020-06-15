Hancock County Health System offers COVID-19 antibody testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hancock County Health System’s Laboratory now provides COVID-19 antibody testing, also known as COVID-19 Serology Test. The test HCHS provides can indicate prior infection with the COVID-19 virus with 97% accuracy.

The test is administered via a non-fasting blood draw because the antibodies can be found in the blood of people who are tested after infection. Antibody test results are especially important for detecting previous infections with few or no symptoms.

The cost of receiving the test through HCHS Direct Access Lab is $30. It will not be billed to insurance. Cash, check or credit card are accepted. You may be able to use your Flex Spending or Health Saving Account to cover the cost.

There is no need for a physician order, which also means that results, like all other results from the Direct Access Lab, will not be given to your health care provider unless you give them to him/her.

Scientists are conducting studies to better understand the level of antibodies needed for protection, the duration of that protection, and the factors associated with whether a person develops a protective antibody response.

Results will be mailed after completion.

For more information or to make an appointment call: 641-843-5050.

