Hancock County Health Center's Sleep Center earns accreditation

Hancock County Health Center's Sleep Study Services recently earned accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

This three-year certification ensures that HCHS's Sleep Program, including Home Sleep Testing, Sleep Lab/Center Services, meets all required standards set forth by the ACHC. All accreditation surveys are conducted Sleep Specialists who offer evidence-based best practices to help organizations achieve their goals.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986.

"This is a great accomplishment and one that only occurred because of the dedicated staff we have," said Dave Wheatcraft.

HCHS staff includes: Wheatcraft, Mark Klemz, Molly Schaefer, Katie Schleusner, Keri McKinley, Denise Hiscocks, Michelle Brooks, Lynn Otto, and Amber Pals.

HCHS Sleep Services is located within Hancock County Memorial Hospital, located in Britt.

Sleep studies may be scheduled through a physician referral. If you feel you would be a good candidate for a sleep service, ask your provider or call 641-843-5500 for more information.

