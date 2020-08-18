Hancock County Health Care now offers mastectomy/lumectomy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Harry Condoleon will now offer specialized breast care for women who need a mastectomy/lumpectomy and breast reconstruction at both Hancock County Health System, located in Britt, and Kossuth Regional Health Center, in Algona.

Dr. Condoleon is a surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in both general surgery and cosmetic surgery – breast augmentation-reconstruction.

After a diagnosis of breast cancer, a mastectomy or lumpectomy - full or partial breast removal, respectively - may be recommended as part of your overall care plan. Women who have a mastectomy as part of their breast cancer treatment may choose breast reconstruction surgery to rebuild the shape and look of the breast.

Mastectomies, lumpectomies and breast reconstruction following those procedures is typically covered by most health insurance plans. It is recommended that you check with your health care plan to see if it is covered.

HCHS and KRHC are affiliated hospitals within the MercyOne statewide network.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0