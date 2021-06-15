Hancock County goes with OPN Architects for courthouse improvements project

Purvis noted that more foundation will be exposed by cutting away some sidewalk as “that gives another tool to see what’s happening with the foundation.”

Seely noted that portions of the parking lot appear to slope toward the building and may need to be regraded and reworked to redirect storm water flow.

Purvis said OPN will come up with recommended repairs and cost estimates on everything to be done and meet with the board on the next phase. Of the first phase assessment with a second phase later, Purvis said it is not yet clear what costs will be, but the initial phase should provide a much better idea.

“We’ve been trying to get something moving on this for the last couple of years,” Rayhons said.

In other business:

• Supervisors also signed-off on an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to receive $175,000 in transportation safety funds. It is for the county’s planned transportation safety improvements project near Klemme. Purvis said the project would likely be bid in February 2022 and completed next summer.