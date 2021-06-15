Hancock County goes with OPN Architects for courthouse improvements project

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with OPN Architects for design and consulting services on the courthouse improvements project.
OPN has offices in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, which is the location that will provide services for the Hancock County project. County officials have committed to Phase 1 of the overall surveying, investigation and planning services that may be needed at a cost of $46,585 plus related expenses of $9,926.
OPN will survey the entire courthouse property and investigate all utilities, completing an exterior condition survey up to the first floor windows. This will include reviewing water issues in the auditor’s office, inspection by man-lifts, digging to expose the foundation of the courthouse building, schematic design of the planned new east vestibule main entrance with improved ADA access, and parking lot planning to get drainage away from the courthouse.
“All the repairs can be phased to be done over multiple years or all at once, whichever is recommended and approved by the board of supervisors,” said county engineer Jeremy Purvis. “The hope is to have recommendations and costs to the board by September and bid necessary repairs over the winter for starting in 2022.”
Rick Seely of OPN Architects addressed the board, telling them the county has a “pretty amazing old courthouse,” certainly well worth preserving. He noted that OPN has overseen building restoration projects for the old state capitol, Terrace Hill, the state historical preservation society, the Madison County and Adams County courthouses plus many other courthouses.
He warned that if there is noticeable water penetration in one area of the courthouse (auditor’s office), there is likely more to be found and mitigated.
“We’ll make sure it all is assessed and water tight,” Seely said. ”We’ll go around the building and make sure we understand what’s happening with the building and give you some costs for that.”
Seely also noted making a proposed new vestibule entrance work as well as possible with the original courthouse building while being distinctly an addition to the county’s crown jewel.
“You want to maintain that original building as a separate backdrop, so we’ll work on concepts,” Seely said. “It will have elements of stone or at least brick in it, so not to contrast with the original building.”
Seely said that OPN could start within three weeks, bringing in a lift and surveyors and should be able to provide a report to the board within six weeks after beginning the assessment. He said bidding for repairs could possibly occur as early as this fall and certainly by spring 2022.
Seely said a drone survey is also doable, but is generally not as good as hands-on survey work. Rather, it is more of a moment-in-time visual observation and record.
“The reference to hammer and mallet (rather than drone), I agree that’s what this building really needs,” said supervisor chair Gary Rayhons.
Purvis noted that more foundation will be exposed by cutting away some sidewalk as “that gives another tool to see what’s happening with the foundation.”
Seely noted that portions of the parking lot appear to slope toward the building and may need to be regraded and reworked to redirect storm water flow.
Purvis said OPN will come up with recommended repairs and cost estimates on everything to be done and meet with the board on the next phase. Of the first phase assessment with a second phase later, Purvis said it is not yet clear what costs will be, but the initial phase should provide a much better idea.
“We’ve been trying to get something moving on this for the last couple of years,” Rayhons said.
In other business:
• Supervisors also signed-off on an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to receive $175,000 in transportation safety funds. It is for the county’s planned transportation safety improvements project near Klemme. Purvis said the project would likely be bid in February 2022 and completed next summer.
The site-specific TSIP funds are earmarked for shoulder improvements on both sides of County Road B55/170th Street just west of U.S. Highway 69 and Klemme. The road improvements will substantially improve the road’s safety profile by adding shoulder paving with rumbler strips on both sides of four consecutive curves with rolling terrain that are deemed a safety concern.
• Purvis reported that the road closure of a stretch of 290th Street, to the east of Deer Avenue, was ending by the week of June 21. A triple wood box culvert there has been replaced with twin concrete-arch pipe.
The county engineer said area drainage and water issues have been successfully mitigated by the completed project. With the replacement project done, the county will resurface 290th Street next year, according to Purvis.
