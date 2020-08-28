Hancock County Foundation accepting grant applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Foundation will again receive state gaming funds to advance community-based philanthropy throughout Hancock County. This announcement also marks the next grant application period from Sept. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Grant applications are available by contacting the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856, via email at (hancock.county.foundation@gmail.com) or online at https://www.desmoinesfoundation.org/affiliates/hancock-county. Applicants must use the current application.

Hancock County Foundation will direct 75 percent of the award for grant making activities and 25 percent to the Foundation’s permanent endowment fund. This allocation ratio provides the opportunity to assist local projects immediately as well as help build an endowment for the future of Hancock County.

Since its establishment in 2005, the Hancock County Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $1 million to more than 40 county-based organizations and charities.

“We are anxious to put this new award to work. Our foundation is making good progress and we hope this contribution will encourage local interest and investment in our communities,” said Amanda Fritz, Interim Hancock County Foundation president.

Questions related to contributions, gifts, permanent endowments and grant making can be directed to the Hancock County Foundation by contacting Amanda Fritz at hancock.county.foundation@gmail.com.

