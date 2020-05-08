Hancock County Farm Bureau donates $250 to food bank
0 comments

Hancock County Farm Bureau donates $250 to food bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security. To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Hancock County Farm Bureau is donating $250 to the Britt Area Food Bank to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time. Iowa Farm Bureau will match Hancock County Farm Bureau $250 donation, giving the food bank a total of a $500.

For those in the community wishing to add to these efforts, call 641-843-3064 to donate or to find out more about how you can help.

Hancock County Farm Bureau logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News