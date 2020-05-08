Hancock County Farm Bureau donates $250 to food bank

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security. To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Hancock County Farm Bureau is donating $250 to the Britt Area Food Bank to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time. Iowa Farm Bureau will match Hancock County Farm Bureau $250 donation, giving the food bank a total of a $500.