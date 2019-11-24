{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Farm Bureau board members will celebrate the West Hancock Eagles, at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the West Hancock High School Gymnasium.

The Iowa Farm Bureau is the sole title sponsor of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

On behalf of all Iowa Farm Bureau members across the state, Hancock County Farm Bureau board members will present the entire West Hancock Eagles football team and coaching staff with commemorative signature footballs.

