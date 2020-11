Hancock County Extension celebrates 4-H award winners

The record book and 4-H awards are only a small part of 4-H program. The Hancock County Extension youth program offers community clubs, robotic clubs, special interest clubs, after-school programs, and a variety of youth workshops and camps throughout the year. If you would like to learn more about the 4-H program in Hancock County please contact the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856 or xhancock@iastate.edu.