Election Day 2019 is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with elections for city councils and school boards being held on the same, for the first time, in Iowa.
Those running for a seat on a city council or school board in Hancock County include:
City Councils
Britt Mayor - Ryan Arndorfer.
Britt City Council - (vote for no more than three) Stacy Swenson, Thomas Anderson, Karrie Wallen, Jay Ryerson and Curt Gast.
Corwith Mayor - Matt Hobscheidt.
Corwith City Council - (vote for no more than three) Scott Peterson, Bonita Schissel, Sharon Hankins and Cathy Lloyd.
Crystal Lake Mayor - (vote for no more than one) - Steven Hanna and Les Leibrand.
Crystal Lake City Council - (vote for no more than three) Loretta Kay Oudekerk, Duane Harms, Russell Helm and Laura Blocker.
Forest City Mayor - Barney Ruiter.
Forest City City Council (at large seat) - (vote for no more than one) Kip Murphy and Karl Wooldridge.
Forest City City Council (Ward 4) - Dan Davis.
Forest City Parks and Recreation Board (vote for no more than two) - Missy Reynolds and Chad Reece.
Kanawha Mayor - Gloria Sobek.
Kanawha City Council (vote for no more than two) - Raylin Bassett and Mathieu Lemay.
Kanawha City Council (vacancy) - (vote for no more than one) - Jeremy Purvis.
School boards
Forest City Community School District (District One) - (vote for no more than one) Keila Buffington and Beth Clouse.
Forest City Community School District (District Four) - Kim Severson.
Forest City Community School District (District Five) - Gary Ludwig.
West Hancock Community School District (at-large) - Maureen Abels.
West Hancock Community School District (District Two) -Leah Deutsch.
West Hancock Community School District (District Four) - Andrew Eekhoff
West Hancock Community School District (District Five) - Ryan Johnson.
