{{featured_button_text}}

Election Day 2019 is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with elections for city councils and school boards being held on the same, for the first time, in Iowa.

Those running for a seat on a city council or school board in Hancock County include:

City Councils

Britt Mayor - Ryan Arndorfer.

Britt City Council - (vote for no more than three) Stacy Swenson, Thomas Anderson, Karrie Wallen, Jay Ryerson and Curt Gast.

Corwith Mayor - Matt Hobscheidt.

Corwith City Council - (vote for no more than three) Scott Peterson, Bonita Schissel, Sharon Hankins and Cathy Lloyd.

Crystal Lake Mayor - (vote for no more than one) - Steven Hanna and Les Leibrand.

Crystal Lake City Council - (vote for no more than three) Loretta Kay Oudekerk, Duane Harms, Russell Helm and Laura Blocker.

Forest City Mayor - Barney Ruiter.

Forest City City Council (at large seat) - (vote for no more than one) Kip Murphy and Karl Wooldridge.

Forest City City Council (Ward 4) - Dan Davis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Forest City Parks and Recreation Board (vote for no more than two) - Missy Reynolds and Chad Reece.

Kanawha Mayor - Gloria Sobek.

Kanawha City Council (vote for no more than two) - Raylin Bassett and Mathieu Lemay.

Kanawha City Council (vacancy) - (vote for no more than one) - Jeremy Purvis.

School boards

Forest City Community School District (District One) - (vote for no more than one) Keila Buffington and Beth Clouse.

Forest City Community School District (District Four) - Kim Severson.

Forest City Community School District (District Five) - Gary Ludwig.

West Hancock Community School District (at-large) - Maureen Abels.

West Hancock Community School District (District Two) -Leah Deutsch.

West Hancock Community School District (District Four) - Andrew Eekhoff

West Hancock Community School District (District Five) - Ryan Johnson.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments