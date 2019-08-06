{{featured_button_text}}

BRITT -- The Hancock County District Fair Beef Show was a popular show for both spectators and exhibitors.

Top winners included Garret Cash with Grand Champion Market Beef and Emma Kudej, with Grand Champion County Bred Market Steer.

Go to www.brittnewstribune.com to see photos from this year's beef show.

