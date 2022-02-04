Hancock County Democrat Caucus

Democrats will Caucus Feb. 7.

Hancock County Democrats will meet at the West Hancock Elementary School lunchroom in Britt. Doors will open at 6:30 with the caucus to start at 7:00. All 10 voting precincts will be meeting together there to conduct party business and then break out, by precinct, to elect delegates to the county convention set for March 26.

Party business includes approving resolutions for the party platform committee to review, as well as signing petitions for candidates for local, state, and federal office. The caucus is being run by the local Hancock County Democrats central committee. Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer is the chair.

Also, there will be an opportunity for participants to become involved with the committee activities.

All registered Democrats are invited to attend.

