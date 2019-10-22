DISTRICT COURT
Joshua L. Francis, 37, Britt, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - third or subsequent offense, 10 days in jail, $625 fine; interference with official acts - bodily injury, 10 days in jail (concurrent with other charge), $315 fine, total cost $1,504.
Braden A. Johnson, 32, Garner, theft - fifth degree, $250 fine, total cost $874.
Anna M. Phillips, 41, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $540.
Jeconiah J. Bruns, 35, Crystal Lake, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - second offense, 180 days in jail - 178 days suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $732.25.
Logan M. Brown, 21, Kanawha, sex offender - verification violation - first offense, 2 years in prison - suspended, $250 civil penalty, sex offender registry, 2 years probation, $625 - suspended; telephone dissemination of obscene materials to a minor - first offense, 30 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $250.
Ciro C. Garcia, 35, Corwith, domestic abuse - first offense, 55 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $525.25.
Ronald P. Chantrill, 56, Klemme, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison (concurrent with count one) - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; controlled substance violation, 5 years in prison (concurrent with first two counts) - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; total cost $1,417.50.
Jamie R. Fox, 46, Garner, domestic abuse assault - first offense, 2 days in jail, total cost $385.
Andrew G. Case, Katy, Texas, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 30 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $660.25.
Holly J. Brown, 30, Britt, assault - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $315.
Samantha S. Sutton, 31, Klemme, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 90 days in jail - 88 days suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $802.25.
Andrew W. Hamilton, 40, Titonka, interference with official acts - bodily injury, 9 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $425.25.
Clint M. Braun, 39, Fort Dodge, harassment - 30 days in jail, total cost $200.
Joseph A. Jackson, 21. Ankeny, controlled substance violation - deferred judgement, 3 years probation, $1,000 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $422.
Scott T. Hudspeth, 42, Britt, disorderly conduct - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $100 civil penalty; public intoxication - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $100 civil penalty, total cost $320.
Brenda K. Roth, Britt, operate a child development home without authority, $100 fine, total cost $195.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah I. Friesenborg, 31, Kanawha, driving while license denied or revoked - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, total cost $1,398.75.
Logan M. Anderson, 31, Klemme, possession of a controlled substance - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $1,305.
Allen M. Delong, 43, Harrison, Arkansas, assault causing bodily injury, 14 days in jail, $315 fine; false imprisonment, 14 days in jails - concurrent with first charge, $315 fine, total cost $990.50.
Kelsey R. Reich, 21, Fertile, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $330.
William Wainwright IV, 48, Forest City, assault, 5 days in jail w/credit time served, $100 fine, total cost $135.
Timothy L. Hansen, 61, Bradford, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - second offense - revoked, 7 days in jail - suspended, 1 year probation, $315 fine, total cost, $963.95.
Jared L. Greiman, 34, Garner, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $1,700.25.
Emily M. Schreiber, 21, Belmond, malicious prosecution, 180 days - 173 suspended, 2 years probation, $315 fine, total cost $965.25.
Cassandra J. Mewes, 22, Forest City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, total cost $265.
Travis J. Pitzenberger, 45, Garner, dog at large, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Billy R. Oulman, 45, Garner, leash law, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Cody A. Uhlenhopp, 32, Hampton, driving while barred, 14 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $231.18.
Kirk E. Williams, Crystal Lake, 57, controlled substance violation, 25 years in prison - credit for time served, eligible for release after 1/2 to 1/3 has been served, $5,000 fine, total cost $10,885.
Ronald P. Chantrill, 56, Klemme, interference with official acts, 2 days in jail w/credit for time served, $250 fine, total cost $337.50.
Nicholas J. Hyink, 40, Algona, possession of controlled substance - 2nd offense, 60 days in jail, 2 years in prison with credit for time served - suspended, 2 years probation, $625 fine - suspended; violation of probation; total cost $596.
Elizabeth J. Burens, 58, Forest City, assault, $250 fine, total cost $641.40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.