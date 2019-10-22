{{featured_button_text}}

DISTRICT COURT

Joshua L. Francis, 37, Britt, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - third or subsequent offense, 10 days in jail, $625 fine; interference with official acts - bodily injury, 10 days in jail (concurrent with other charge), $315 fine, total cost $1,504.

Braden A. Johnson, 32, Garner, theft - fifth degree, $250 fine, total cost $874.

Anna M. Phillips, 41, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $540.

Jeconiah J. Bruns, 35, Crystal Lake, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - second offense, 180 days in jail - 178 days suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $732.25.

Logan M. Brown, 21, Kanawha, sex offender - verification violation - first offense, 2 years in prison - suspended, $250 civil penalty, sex offender registry, 2 years probation, $625 - suspended; telephone dissemination of obscene materials to a minor - first offense, 30 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $250.

Ciro C. Garcia, 35, Corwith, domestic abuse - first offense, 55 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $525.25.

Ronald P. Chantrill, 56, Klemme, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison (concurrent with count one) - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; controlled substance violation, 5 years in prison (concurrent with first two counts) - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; total cost $1,417.50.

Jamie R. Fox, 46, Garner, domestic abuse assault - first offense, 2 days in jail, total cost $385.

Andrew G. Case, Katy, Texas, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 30 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $660.25.

Holly J. Brown, 30, Britt, assault - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $315.

Samantha S. Sutton, 31, Klemme, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 90 days in jail - 88 days suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $802.25.

Andrew W. Hamilton, 40, Titonka, interference with official acts - bodily injury, 9 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $425.25.

Clint M. Braun, 39, Fort Dodge, harassment - 30 days in jail, total cost $200.

Joseph A. Jackson, 21. Ankeny, controlled substance violation - deferred judgement, 3 years probation, $1,000 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $422.

Scott T. Hudspeth, 42, Britt, disorderly conduct - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $100 civil penalty; public intoxication - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $100 civil penalty, total cost $320.

Brenda K. Roth, Britt, operate a child development home without authority, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Sarah I. Friesenborg, 31, Kanawha, driving while license denied or revoked - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, total cost $1,398.75.

Logan M. Anderson, 31, Klemme, possession of a controlled substance - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $1,305.

Allen M. Delong, 43, Harrison, Arkansas, assault causing bodily injury, 14 days in jail, $315 fine; false imprisonment, 14 days in jails - concurrent with first charge, $315 fine, total cost $990.50.

Kelsey R. Reich, 21, Fertile, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $330.

William Wainwright IV, 48, Forest City, assault, 5 days in jail w/credit time served, $100 fine, total cost $135.

Timothy L. Hansen, 61, Bradford, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - second offense - revoked, 7 days in jail - suspended, 1 year probation, $315 fine, total cost, $963.95.

Jared L. Greiman, 34, Garner, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $1,700.25.

Emily M. Schreiber, 21, Belmond, malicious prosecution, 180 days - 173 suspended, 2 years probation, $315 fine, total cost $965.25.

Cassandra J. Mewes, 22, Forest City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, total cost $265.

Travis J. Pitzenberger, 45, Garner, dog at large, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Billy R. Oulman, 45, Garner, leash law, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Cody A. Uhlenhopp, 32, Hampton, driving while barred, 14 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $231.18.

Kirk E. Williams, Crystal Lake, 57, controlled substance violation, 25 years in prison - credit for time served, eligible for release after 1/2 to 1/3 has been served, $5,000 fine, total cost $10,885.

Ronald P. Chantrill, 56, Klemme, interference with official acts, 2 days in jail w/credit for time served, $250 fine, total cost $337.50.

Nicholas J. Hyink, 40, Algona, possession of controlled substance - 2nd offense, 60 days in jail, 2 years in prison with credit for time served - suspended, 2 years probation, $625 fine - suspended; violation of probation; total cost $596.

Elizabeth J. Burens, 58, Forest City, assault, $250 fine, total cost $641.40.

