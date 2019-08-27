{{featured_button_text}}

DISSOLUTIONS

Eugene P. McCorkle and Patricia D. McCorkle, 5/10/19.

Joshua P. Wellik and Ashley S. Wellik, 5/23/19.

Robert J. Green and Lori L. Eekhoff, 7/18/19.

DISTRICT COURT

Dawn M. Baker, 38, Forest City, public intoxication - 2nd offense, probation extended - one year, 180 days in jail - 170 days suspended, $315 fine; contempt, 21 days in jail - credit for time served; violation of probation, 60 days in jail, total cost $2,620.94.

Lamont D. Flowers Moore, 23, Garner, driving while barred, 7 days in jail, $625 fine, total cost $943.75.

Alisia A. Bruns, 29, Crystal Lake, accessory after the fact, $625 fine - suspended, 30 days in jail.

Lucas L. Farris, 25, Sheffield, domestic abuse/assault, 2 years in prison - credit for time served - suspended, 2 years probation, residential facility - 180 days, $625 fine; contempt, 2 days in jail.

Dakota W. Linn, 19, Humboldt, controlled substance violation - revoked, deferred judgement, five years in prison - suspended, $750 fine, 3 years probation, 180 days in a residential facility, $750 civil penalty; failure to affix drug stamp - revoked - deferred judgement, 5 years in prison - suspended, $750 fine, 180 days in a residential facility, 3 years probation, $750 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $3,791.21.

Lamont D. Flowers Moore, 23, Garner, driving while license revoked or denied, 180 days in jail w/178 suspended, $1,000 fine, 2 years probation; contempt, 7 days in jail, total cost $2,159.10.

Ashley D. Henken, 35, Woden, criminal mischief - 4th degree, 7 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $550.25.

Tyler Dirksen, 29, Woden, consumption of alcohol in public place - first offense, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Richard L. Brown, 59, Thompson, driving while license revoked or denied, 2 days in jail, $1,000 fine - suspended, total cost $10.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Aaron C. Bohl, 22, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $200 fine, total cost $405.

Mark Franklin, 36, Chicago, Illinois, operate vehicle without owner's consent, 12 days in jail, $625 fine, total cost $968.75.

Elizabeth A. McPeak, 38, LuVerne, burglary - second degree, 10 years in prison - credit for time served - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3 years probation; possession of a controlled substance - 1st offense, 18 days in jail. $315 fine, total cost $974.58.

Hailey M. Young, 22, Garner, controlled substance violation - deferred, $1,000 civil penalty - all but $250 suspended, 3 years probation, total cost $555.

Emily B. McMahan, 19, Swaledale, theft - second degree - deferred judgment, 3 years probation, $750 fine - all but $100 suspended, total cost $572.60.

Christopher M. Winters, 34, Rockford, violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, 7 days in jail, credit for time served, total cost $247.80.

Ethan I. Kropp, 25, Garner, interference with official acts, $250 fine, total cost $697.50.

Emil H. Juntunen, 54, Mason City, unlawful possession of prescription drug - revoked, 180 days in jail - all but 7 days suspended, $315 fine, one year probation, total cost $1502.81.

Tristan L. Miller, 23, Forest City, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison - suspended, up to 180 days in residential facility, 3 years probation, $1,000 fine - suspended, total cost $408.20.

Paul K. Kuhlman, 34, Britt, possession of a controlled substance - 3rd or subsequent offense, 3 years probation, $750 fine, 5 years in prison - suspended; operating while under the influence - second offense, 7 days in jail, fine $1,875; total cost $3,688.75.

Tristan L. Miller, 23, Forest City, failure to appear, 5 years in prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 5 years probation, up to 180 days in residential facility, total cost $242.

Glenneisha Williams, 28, Mason City, domestic abuse assault - 2nd offense, 30 days in jail with credit for time served, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $272.

Cole J. Subject, 31, Britt, assault, 2 days in jail, total cost $199.

Eric Cuevas, 29, Garner, interference with official acts, $250 fine, total cost $397.50.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments