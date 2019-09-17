DISSOLUTIONS
Daniel Castronuovo and Lindy J. Castronuovo, 8/7/19.
Julie A. Schulz and Michael L. Zweck, 8/16/19.
DISTRICT COURT
Tristan L. Miller, 23, Forest City, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison - suspended, 180 days in residential treatment, 3 years probation, $1,000 fine - suspended, total cost $480.20.
Paul K. Kuhlman, 34, Britt, count one - possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense, 3 years probation, $750 fine, 5 years in prison - suspended; count two - operating while under the influence - second offense, 7 days in jail, $1,875 fine, total cost $3,688.75.
Tristan L. Miller, 23, Forest City, fail to appear, 5 years in prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 5 years probation, 180 days residential treatment facility, total cost $242.
Glenneisha Williams, 28, Mason City, domestic abuse assault - second offense, 30 days in jail w/credit time served, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $272.
Cole J Subject, 32, Britt, assault, 2 days in jail, total cost $199.
Eric Cuevas, 29, Garner, interference with official acts, $250 fine, total cost $397.50.
John B. Fransen, 20, Britt, count one - domestic abuse assault - first offense - revoked, 365 days in jail w/351 suspended, $315 fine, 2 years probation; count two - contempt, seven days in jail; count three - violation of probation; count four - violation of probation, total cost $1,581.75.
John B. Fransen, 20, Britt, count one - assault - revoked, 180 days in residential treatment facility, 365 days in jail - all suspended, 2 years probation, $315 fine; count two - violation of probation; count three - violation of probation, total cost $856.25.
Jason L. Mosiman, 41, Mason City, driving while barred, 7 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $140.
Jared A. Anderson, 28, Kanawha, public intoxication, 10 days in jail, total cost $244.40.
Dennis G. Debattista Sr., 67, Mason City, count one - dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon - revoked, 3 years probation, $750 fine - suspended, 5 years in prison; count two - trafficking in stolen weapons - first offense - revoked, 3 years probation, $750 fine - suspended, 5 years in prison w/count one; total cost $3,025.
John B. Fransen, 20, Britt, count one - operate vehicle without owners consent, 180 days residential treatment, 2 years in prison - suspended, 2 years probation, $625 fine - suspended, count two - violation of probation; count three - violation of probation, total cost $519.50.
Crystal M. Wallskog, 23, Algona, possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense, 5 years in prison - suspended, 180 days in residential treatment facility, $750 fine - suspended, total cost $388.90.
Melissa J. Davis, 40, Fort Dodge, count one -possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense, 2 years in prison - suspended, 2 years probation, $625 fine; count two - driving while barred, 7 days in jail, $625 fine, total cost $1,999.50.
Jared A. Anderson, 28, Kanawha, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, total cost $437.50.
Tabatha K. Tatum, 36, Wesley, provide false indentification information, $100 fine, total cost $243.75.
James M. Harris, 32, Albert Lea, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $729.25.
Benjamin W. Oulman, 20, Britt, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $660.
Reed W. Brown, 18, Britt, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, total cost $305.
Stephen R. Brown Jr., 37, Clarinda, count one - possession of a controlled substance - second offense - revoked, 2 years in prison - suspended, 2 years probation, $625 fine - suspended; count two - violation of probation, total cost $428.75.
Andrew P. Liska, 30, Britt, sex offender - registration violation - first offense, 365 days in jail - 363 days suspended, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years probation, $250 civil penalty, sex offender registry, total cost $510.
James D. Vaden, 33, Forest City, criminal mischief - fourth degree, 14 days in jail, $315 fine, $888.25.
William R. Lewis, 40, Britt, domestic abuse assault - second offense, 2 years in prison - suspended, 2 years probation, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $1,313.90.
Kelly I. Feldt, 37, Osage, interference with official acts, $250 fine, total cost $397.50.
Keaton W. Pagel, 30, Klemme, criminal mischief - 5th degree, $100 fine, total cost $520.
Rickie H. Unger, 60, Forest City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, total cost $495.
Justin Villarreal, 27, Hereford, Texas, driving while license denied or revoked, $1,000 fine, total cost $1,500.
Elizabeth M. Rainey, 53, Crystal Lake, at large prohibited, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Hayley L. Weaver, 39, Garner, leash law, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Tamara J. Gronbach, 36, Buffalo Center, count one - possession of a controlled substance - second offense - revoked, 30 days in jail, 180 days in jail w/176 suspended, $625 fine - suspended, 1 year probation; count two - violation of probation, total cost $981.25.
Nicholas A. Cerwinske, 25, Elmore, Minnesota, count one - driving while barred, 7 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended; count two - possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $5,000.
Troy L. Johnson, 37, Fertile, controlled substance violation, 25 years in prison w/credit for time served, $5,000 fine - suspended, total cost $135.
Kevin M. Burk, 31 Topeka, Kansas, possession of a controlled substance - first offense, 30 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $3,150.
Shawn S. Ross, 50, Woden, assault, $250 fine, total cost $519.90.
James D. Pate, 40, Mason City, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine, total cost $472.50.
Jacob D. Abbas, 24, Kanawha, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.
John M. Hjelle, 39, Garner, interference with official acts, 14 days in jail w/credit time served, $250 fine, total cost $337.50.
Chad G. Schoneman, 46, Garner, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $700.25.
Wade D. Nall, 42, Britt, assault causing bodily injury, 180 days in jail w/178 days suspended, $315 fine and 1 year probation, total cost $1,752.25.
Justin D. Pigman, 42, Garner, count one - possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - third or subsequent offense, 365 days in jail w/358 days suspended, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years probation - terminated;count two - contempt - 56 days in jail;count three - contempt, 2 days in jail, total cost $1,377.50.
Alisia A. Bruns, 29, Crystal Lake, count one - controlled substance violation - revoked - deferred judgement, 10 years in prison w/credit time served - suspended, $1,000 civil penalty - suspended, 3 years probation, 2 years probation;count two - violation of probation, total cost $621.56.
Mark E. Steenhard, 58, Garner, public intoxication - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, total cost $60.
Karen Douglas, 62, Armstrong, public intoxication, $65 fine, total cost $387.75.
