SCHEDULED FINES

James A. Reising, 78, Garner, fail to yield upon entering the highway, $195.

Zachary J. Keith, 25, Algona, use electronic device, $100.50.

Jovani Medina Mancera, 31, Mason City, no valid drivers license, $107.

Tood W. Helmers, 52, Britt, speeding, $92.

Nathan R. Larson, 17, Britt, speeding, $92.

Adam R. Harms, 31, Britt, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Fred M. Trask, 77, Webster City, speeding, $282.

Kris D. Naranjo, 39, Fonda, speeding, $125.63.

Michael A. Thul, 42, Eagle Grove, speeding, $176.25.

Darwin Gutierrez Perez, 27, Houston, Texas, no valid drivers license, $330, speeding, $168, windshield, $127.50.

Troy A. O'Dell, 49, careless driving, $107.25.

Kathryn A. Reddel, 68, Wesley, speeding, $114.

John A. Mains, 47. Algona, speeding, $114.

Tayna R. Pflibsen, 47, Humboldt, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $195.

April J. Burgardt, 25, Britt, speeding, $92.

Travis B. Cummins, 42, Joice, speeding, $119.

Duane A. Howlett, 75, Britt, failure to yield upon entering roadway, $200.

Martin A. Moreno Cruz, 26, Hampton, no valid drivers license, $330.

Jacob L. Lenz, 28, Mason City, speeding, $114.

Carlos A. Morales, 47, Mason City fraudulent use of registration, $330.

Andrew Y. Fieol, 35, Algona, speeding, $119.

Tania L. Carnes, 32, New York, New York, speeding, $114.

Drew D. Mortvedt, 21, Story City, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $195.

Thelma R. Garcia, 30, Belmond, speeding, $226.88, operating non-registered vehicle, $159.38.

Brycen T. Boge, 19, Garner, consume/possession of alcohol under 21, $335

John M. Deutsch, 15, Kanawha, passing on wrong side, $200.

Colten J. Wilcox, 21, Clarion, operation without registration card or plate, $127.50, failure to obey traffic control device, $195.

Susan R. Rowlands, 60, Landenberg, Pennsylvania, speeding, $87.

Robert W. Myers, 41, Garner, speeding, $114.

Brandon L. Beenken, 45, Britt, speeding, $114/

Mark T. Scholl, 55, Clear Lake, speeding, $87.

Jamie I. Reising, 27, Dubuque, speeding, $92.

Isabelle B. Steffener, 19, Cedar Falls, speeding, $119.

Craig A. Swalve, 62, Garner, speeding, $92.

Dalton W. Graff, 16, Garner, failure to maintain control, $200.

Doris A. Dallman, 63, Garner, speeding, $92.

Shane M. Cox, 43, Forest City, open container - driver over 21, $581.25.

Justin L. Boehmer, 30, Garner, operation without registration card or plate, $201.56.

Bridget M. Thompson, 45, speeding, $141.

Stone P. Tolzman, 20, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Brian M. Erickson, 44, Fort Dodge, speeding, $114.

Noah M. Clities, 22, Garner, dark window or windshield, $127.50.

Falon A. Buckingham, 34, speeding, $114.

Christopher G. Johnson, 43, Mingo, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $707.81.

Mary M. Hodson, 58, Lu Verne, speeding, $141.

Douglas D. Hanson, 61, Goodell, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

James D. Hershey, 55, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50, operation without registration card or plate, $127.50.

Scott Huff, 50, no valid drivers, $335.

Andrew R. Tillman, 28, Kanawha, speeding, $114.

Dakota J. Meyer, 23, Garner, trespass first offense, $460.

Fredi J. Vazquaz, 20, Fort Dodge, speeding, $235.50.

Edward M. Dallman, 62, Britt, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Brady J. Askeland, 26, Forest City, speeding, $286.88.

Chad S. Settle, 46, Ames, speeding, $119.

Melanie L. Long, 24, Renwick, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $566.25.

Sidney W. Bishop II, 52, Clear Lake, speeding, $87.

Joelle J. Newby, 33, Des Moines, speeding, $114.

Jessica M. Chambers, 38, Mason City, speeding, $158.75.

Joyce E. Schrauth, 64, Bancroft, $222.

Kevin F. Phillips, 48, Calmar, failure to obey traffice control device, $195.

Maria P. Klaesen, 36, Garner, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Caleb D. Gouge, 16, Garner, failure to maintain control, $337.50.

Eric S. Wilson, 37, Rolfe, no valid drivers license, $581.25.

Chelsea L. Harp, 32, Forest City, failure to maintain control, $328.13.

Jeffrey L. Nelson, 44, Belmond, fail to display registration plate, $100.50.

Susan K, Miles, 52, Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, speeding, $135.

Danya L. Swanson, 22, Forest City, speeding, $222.

Gabriel Y. Quisling, Bancroft, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.

Brian D. Prewitt, 50, Urbandale, speeding, $235.50.

Leslie L. Leibrand, 63, Crystal Lake, operation without registration card or plate, $127.50.

Jose L. Santos Feliciano, 44, Mason City, speeding, $87.

Tyler J. Nielsen, 17, Ventura, speeding, $208.50, fail to use seat belt-minor, $127.50.

Bailee E. Cole, 23, Britt, hunting or trespassing, $93.75.

Brian E. Criff, 22, Britt, hunting or trespassing, $93.75.

Tanner J. Picht Schultz, 27, Cedar Falls, speeding, $87.

Maxwell L. Tusha, 16, Garner, careless driving, $107.25.

Dalton D. Bendickson, 16, Garner, careless driving, $107.25.

Jensessa A. Ochoa, 32, Forest City, speeding, $168.

Randy A. Saathoff, 55, Mason City, failure to obey stop sign at RR crossing, $330.

Joel R. Morrical, 39, Clarion, failure to obey stop sign at RR crossing, $330.

Craig A. Quisling, 65, Forest City, speeding, $87.

Arthur J. Luna, 31, Algona, no valid drivers license, $330.

Melissa C. King, 25, Algona, speeding, $87.

Daniel J. Wood, 61, Garner, speeding, $173.

Rose M. Mace, 29, Forest City, failure to maintain control, $200, no proof of insurance, $740.

Pablo Pelico Calel, 29, Clarion, no valid drivers license, $335.

Eric B. Cline, 53, Springfield, Illinois, speeding, $114.

