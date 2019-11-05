{{featured_button_text}}

DISTRICT COURT

Ean J. Weber, 27, LuVerne, possession of a controlled substance - second offense, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years probation, up to 180 days in a residential facility, 2 years in prison - suspended;unlawful possession of a prescription drug, up to 180 days in a residential facility, 365 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, 2 years probation, total cost $3,010.25.

Marcus J. Hughes, 25, Mason City, eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participate in felony, 5 years in prison with credit for time served, $750 fine; possession of a controlled substance - third of subsequent offense, 5 years in prison with credit for time served (with above count), $750 fine; assault on a person of certain occupations - use/display weapon, 5 years in prison, (with above count), $750 fine, total cost $3,172.50.

James D. Vaden, 33, Scarville, domestic assault - second offense, 180 days in jail, 173 days suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $1,070.25.

Ean Jeffery Weber, 27, LuVerne, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense - revoked, deferred judgement, $315 fine, 2 years probation, up to 180 days in a residential facility, 365 days in jail - suspended, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $2,592.25.

Felipe D. Gonzalez Lupercio, 28, Milford, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 4 days in jail, $315 fine;possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail (consecutive with above count), total cost $855.25.

Kevin R. Pearson, 65, Meservey, animal nuisance, total cost $195.

