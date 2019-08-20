{{featured_button_text}}

DISSOLUTIONS

Eugene P. McCorkle and Patricia D. McCorkle, 5/10/19.

Joshua P. Wellik and Ashley S. Wellik, 5/23/19.

Robert J. Green and Lori L. Eekhoff, 7/18/19.

DISTRICT COURT

Dawn M. Baker, 38, Forest City, public intoxication - 2nd offense, probation extended - one year, 180 days in jail - 170 days suspended, $315 fine; contempt, 21 days in jail - credit for time served; violation of probation, 60 days in jail, total cost $2,620.94.

Lamont D. Flowers Moore, 23, Garner, driving while barred, 7 days in jail, $625 fine, total cost $943.75.

Alisia A. Bruns, 29, Crystal Lake, accessory after the fact, $625 fine - suspended, 30 days in jail.

Lucas L. Farris, 25, Sheffield, domestic abuse/assault, 2 years in prison - credit for time served - suspended, 2 years probation, residential facility - 180 days, $625 fine; contempt, 2 days in jail.

Dakota W. Linn, 19, Humboldt, controlled substance violation - revoked, deferred judgement, five years in prison - suspended, $750 fine, 3 years probation, 180 days in a residential facility, $750 civil penalty; failure to affix drug stamp - revoked - deferred judgement, 5 years in prison - suspended, $750 fine, 180 days in a residential facility, 3 years probation, $750 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $3,791.21.

Lamont D. Flowers Moore, 23, Garner, driving while license revoked or denied, 180 days in jail w/178 suspended, $1,000 fine, 2 years probation; contempt, 7 days in jail, total cost $2,159.10.

Ashley D. Henken, 35, Woden, criminal mischief - 4th degree, 7 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $550.25.

Tyler Dirksen, 29, Woden, consumption of alcohol in public place - first offense, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Richard L. Brown, 59, Thompson, driving while license revoked or denied, 2 days in jail, $1,000 fine - suspended, total cost $10.

Aaron C. Bohl, 22, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $200 fine, total cost $405.

Mark Franklin, 36, Chicago, Illinois, operate vehicle without owner's consent, 12 days in jail, $625 fine, total cost $968.75.

