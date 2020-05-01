You are the owner of this article.
Hancock County Conservation to re-open parks May 15
All Hancock County Conservation Department parks will be closed through May 14. Parks will remain open to pedestrian traffic (walking, bicycle).

Parks that will be closed are Crystal Lake Park, Eldred Sherwood Park, Concord Park, and Eagle Lake State Park. Facilities closed include: all campgrounds, shelter houses, cabins, picnic areas, game courts, playgrounds.

No reservations for park facilities to be used prior to May 15 will be taken. Reservations for facilities to be used after May 14 can still be made at this time. Either online or by phone.

Campground fill and dump stations will be opened May 15 unless otherwise directed by the Hancock County Emergency Management, Hancock County Public Health or the Governor's office.

extension youth camp

Winnebago County Conservation Naturalist Lisa Ralls talks to campers about paddles in 2016. Hancock County Conservation Naturalist Jason Lackore was also teaching the campers.

Hancock County Conservation is confident that these decisions are in the best interest of public and staff safety. These measures are in effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 through our community.

Thank you for your support and understanding. Hancock County Conservation will continue to assess the situation and adjust as necessary. If you have questions, please contact the Conservation Administrative Office by calling 641-923-2720.

