Hancock County Conservation to re-open parks May 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Hancock County Conservation Department parks will be closed through May 14. Parks will remain open to pedestrian traffic (walking, bicycle).

Parks that will be closed are Crystal Lake Park, Eldred Sherwood Park, Concord Park, and Eagle Lake State Park. Facilities closed include: all campgrounds, shelter houses, cabins, picnic areas, game courts, playgrounds.

No reservations for park facilities to be used prior to May 15 will be taken. Reservations for facilities to be used after May 14 can still be made at this time. Either online or by phone.

Campground fill and dump stations will be opened May 15 unless otherwise directed by the Hancock County Emergency Management, Hancock County Public Health or the Governor's office.

Hancock County Conservation is confident that these decisions are in the best interest of public and staff safety. These measures are in effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 through our community.

Thank you for your support and understanding. Hancock County Conservation will continue to assess the situation and adjust as necessary. If you have questions, please contact the Conservation Administrative Office by calling 641-923-2720.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.