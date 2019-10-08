4-H grows confidence, creativity, curiosity, courage, character and so much more by allowing youth to use the skills they learn to go out and make a positive difference in their communities. Help Iowa 4-H celebrate the outstanding impact youth have made throughout the state during National 4-H Week, October 6-12.
4-H is active in each of Iowa’s 100 county extension districts and empowers youth to reach their full potential through many different types of experiences including photography, music, woodworking, sewing, archery, livestock and horticulture. Youth have fun while gaining valuable skills in communication and the arts, citizenship and leadership, science, technology, engineering and math, as well as healthy living and personal life management by being involved in 4-H.
Hancock County 4-H served 1,016 youth in 57 workshops offered from October 2018 through August 2019. A total of 355 youth are involved in a club experience – either in community clubs, LEGO leagues, afterschool 4-H clubs or Clover Kids.
“I love that 4-H gives me the opportunity to explore so many different things,” 4-H member Kollin Hanson said. “From programming robots to showing rabbits, and from speaking on the radio to building and creating fair exhibits at club meetings: 4-H offers a LOT of opportunities.”
Does 4-H sound like a program you would like your child to participate in? Hancock county 4-H has community clubs that do various activities and service projects. They have project specific clubs that build robots, learn shooting sports, train dogs and ride horses. Students in 4th-12th grade participate in community or project clubs. Clover Kid opportunities are available for K-3rd graders.
If you would like more information about the 4-H program, contact the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856 or xhancock@iastate.edu.
