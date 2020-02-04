Hancock County Board refuses 4.5 percent raise

Hancock County's Supervisors declined to give themselves a raise at their meeting on Jan. 13.

Board Supervisor Gary Rayhons made the motion to reduce the increase, which was in the county's proposed budget.

“We are compensated justly in our position given we received an increase last year,” said Gary Rayhons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Compensation increases for the board are recommended by the county's Compensation Board, per Iowa Code, according to Sis Greiman.

“Oftentimes this does not happen as it’s the compensation board’s job to review and recommend salaries for the elected officials,” said Greiman. “That board often looks at the cost of living, information given to them by the elected officials, new duties given to the elected officials, and comparisons to other elected officials in the state.”

Greiman also said that some counties will reduce the elected official’s salaries depending on various factors. Some factors may be that they are watching the budget or changes in insurance, and that it depends on what's going on in that county.

“Gary made the motion to only reduce the supervisors' salaries,” said Greiman. “If our salaries are to be reduced, we have to do that within 30 days from when the compensation board meets. The rest of the salaries are certified at a much later date. So, at this time it's only the Board of Supervisors' salaries that are reduced."

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.