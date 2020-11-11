Hancock County board prods firm on courthouse project a letter

The clock has been ticking and it appears the Hancock County Board of Supervisors has grown tired of waiting.
In July, the board was visited by Jared Beenken of Atura Architecture and Dave Randall of Randall Construction, who gave a presentation on improvements needed to the courthouse in Garner.
Within a week of the July 20 meeting, supervisors walked around the courthouse with Randall and Beenken and looked at the windows, facade and tuckpointing on the building to help visualize needed repairs.
But in the three months since that walkabout, there has been no further communication from project engineer WHKS, Atura or Randall Construction, prompting the supervisors to unanimously agree on Nov. 2 to send WHKS a letter.
"This letter is to inform you of our Boards concerns over engineering services being provided. The intent of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors was for the engineering firm to find cost associated and possible options associated with tuck pointing and foundation seepage. However we have had no cost estimates presented on tuckpointing or the seepage, just talk on block replacement with no idea on what the cost my be, or what to put forward into a bid sheet. We as a county cannot move on a repair of this size without an estimate or details that entail the improvement."
That paragraph appears to be a direct result of the July meeting. At that meeting, Beeken and Randall presented plans to resolve several structural issues discovered with the building. The previous October the board had agreed to make improvements that would keep out water, repair several window sills and help keep cold air out of the building. But the board made no decisions on what work to do and what it could afford.
Beenken proposed building a vestibule for the east side of the building and making it the sole entrance. He also proposed replacing several windows in the lower level of the building with smaller ones. Currently, several of the building’s windows are at grade and allow in water. Smaller windows would leave the sill higher off the ground.
The project estimate came to about $179,350, with the vestibule addition – at $125,000 – being the most expensive portion. The firm also proposed removing 12 windows and their stone sills and replacing them, as well as adding another door. That piece was estimated at $15,000.
The timeline for completion was estimated at five months.
But then Randall cautioned the supervisors against taking the estimate or timeline as absolute. He said sometimes window replacement raises issues of surrounding stones that are loose or missing mortar. He also noted that tuckpointing work often reveals more stones that need to be replaced.
And then he wouldn't commit to either a ballpark cost or timeline.
And it was also the last the board heard.
In its letter, the board noted it has already found someone else to deal with seepage issue.
"We as a board feel the only thing that Atura has provided to the county is a one-view approach by Randall Construction on block repair with no estimate on cost and a one vision approach on the possible entrance addition without the details as we specified," according to the letter.
The board then cautions the firm that it would move on unless it could come to a "common ground" with WHKS.
Supervisors now await a response.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!