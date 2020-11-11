Hancock County board prods firm on courthouse project a letter

The clock has been ticking and it appears the Hancock County Board of Supervisors has grown tired of waiting.

In July, the board was visited by Jared Beenken of Atura Architecture and Dave Randall of Randall Construction, who gave a presentation on improvements needed to the courthouse in Garner.

Within a week of the July 20 meeting, supervisors walked around the courthouse with Randall and Beenken and looked at the windows, facade and tuckpointing on the building to help visualize needed repairs.

But in the three months since that walkabout, there has been no further communication from project engineer WHKS, Atura or Randall Construction, prompting the supervisors to unanimously agree on Nov. 2 to send WHKS a letter.

"This letter is to inform you of our Boards concerns over engineering services being provided. The intent of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors was for the engineering firm to find cost associated and possible options associated with tuck pointing and foundation seepage. However we have had no cost estimates presented on tuckpointing or the seepage, just talk on block replacement with no idea on what the cost my be, or what to put forward into a bid sheet. We as a county cannot move on a repair of this size without an estimate or details that entail the improvement."