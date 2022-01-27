Hancock County Board of Supervisors discuss budget

At the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meetings this week, the secondary road engineer came to speak about moving snow after the past weekend’s snowfall, saying they did well maintaining the roads.

Supervisors worked on county budgets both Monday and Thursday. Some items to be included in the budget will be salaries for county officials, courthouse projects, and the new emergency communications tower.

The BOS agreed to another reading of the proposed property tax levy for the fiscal year of 2022-2023 on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0