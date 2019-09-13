The 2020 U.S. Census is coming up soon and the U.S. Census Bureau has met with local government leaders to ask for help with the massive undertaking of counting every person living in the country.
In answering the call, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors is looking to create a Complete Count Committee to spread the word and encourage people to fill out the census forms and get counted in April 2020.
The Board discussed creating the committee during their meeting Sept. 9, but as none of the Supervisors knew, or even had an idea, who they would ask to be on the committee, they pushed the discussion to the following week, according to Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tlach.
Tlach said U.S. Census Bureau representative John Cook asked them to form a committee when he met with the Board.
“That time, he asked us to form a committee to help make sure everybody gets counted in the county, and that’s what that was about, forming a committee,” Tlach said.
Supervisors Sis Greiman and Gary Rayhons had asked for a little more time to think about who they would ask and appoint to the committee during the board meeting, according to Tlach.
You have free articles remaining.
“We didn’t really have any names,” Tlach said. “In some counties, the supervisors say they’ll do the committee, but I don’t think we felt like we wanted to do that, so we kind of just put it off until Monday so we can think of other names for who else would like that job.”
Tlach said retired people with a lot of time on their hands would probably be the best choice for the job, though it would all be volunteer work.
Members of the committee would be going out to communities and cities and writing articles in the paper to encourage people to fill out the census form, Tlach said.
“Maybe get on the radio and do a little news blurb, you know, talking to people,” he said. “Any way to convince people to fill out the form will be their responsibility. Go to Lions groups, Rotary, anything like that. Just to get out in the community and encourage people to get the census filled out.”
Tlach said the board is looking for three to five volunteers to form the committee, which will end around May 1, 2020. No meeting time for the committee has been established, as that will be done when the members of the committee get together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.