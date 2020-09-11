Hancock County 4-Hers rake in awards at Show Iowa

While COVID postponed the Iowa State Fair, 4-Hers still got the opportunity to show their livestock projects and have virtual judging and showcase for their static (non-livestock) exhibits.
Livestock shows were spread out over three weekends in August. Exhibitors could attend with a limited number of support persons. A limited number of spectator admission was also available to purchase. Show Iowa was developed as a virtual alternative for all the non-livestock exhibits. Judges volunteered their time to review photos and written paperwork of the exhibits.
Check out a slide show of the Hancock County 4-Hers at the Hancock County Extension website or Facebook page. Exhibitors were grateful for the opportunity to still finish out the year with their projects in a safely modified environment.
Fourteen exhibitors took cattle, swine, or goats to the Iowa State Fair Special Edition 4-H Livestock Show, three young people participated in communication competitions, and 20 4-Hers had static exhibits that were selected from the county fair to advance to state fair competition.
STATIC EXHIBITS, COMMUNICATION
Educational Presentation
Recognition: Ostercamp, Grace -- Orthel Jolly Workers, How to Start an Online Business
Merit: Hill/Hudspeth -- Britt Broncos, Concussions: The Art of Boinking Your Head
Conservation, Environment, and Sustainability
Red: Hill, Liliana -- Britt Broncos, reducing plastic use
Home Grounds Improvement
Blue: Lamb, Luke -- Concord Challengers, Chicken Tractor
Photography
Blue: Pringnitz, Jenna -- Concord Challengers, one white daisy with yellow middle
Blue: Lamb, Grant -- Concord Challengers, Farm Sunset Photo, no editing or cropping done
Blue: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos, Dog Photo
Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- North West Chargers, Caterpillar photo
Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- North West Chargers, Still Life Succulent Photo
Visual Arts
Blue: Carlson, Keifer -- Britt Broncos, Mixed Media Perspective Drawing God is Good
Blue: Katter, Sam -- Elcon Indians sketch
Blue: Ostercamp, Grace -- Orthel Jolly Workers, Polymer clay farm vingette
Clothing and Fashion - Constructed / Sewn
Red: Renner, Madison -- Elcon Indians, Sewn wrap style dress
Clothing and Fashion - Purchased
Blue: DeWaard, Olivia -- Britt Broncos, dress and jacket
Consumer Management
Blue: Hill, Liliana -- Britt Broncos, My preparation for college
Blue: Lamb, Grant -- Concord Challengers, sheep transport
Food & Nutrition - Prepared Products
Blue: Pringnitz, Jenna -- Concord Challengers, macaroons
Blue: DeWaard, Olivia -- Britt Broncos, pretzels
Blue: DeWaard, Olivia -- Britt Broncos, dutch oven bread
Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- North West Chargers, Mini Tea Cakes
Blue: Katter, Patience -- Elcon Indians, Scones
Home Improvement
Blue: Lamb, Grant -- Concord Challengers, Chalkboard sign
Blue: Marchand, Tara -- Britt Broncos, Room Redo
Blue: Roberts, Paige -- Concord Challengers, Chairs
Sewing and Needle Arts - Constructed item
Blue: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos, Arm Knit Blanket
Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- Northwest Chargers, Framed Embroidered Framed sewing and needle arts project
Citizenship and Civic Engagement
Blue: Hill, Liliana -- Britt Broncos, Pop Tabs for Jacy
Self-Determined
Blue: Hanson, Kollin -- Garfield Sluggers, Avery Theater floor project
Mechanics
Blue: Squier/Beenken -- North West Chargers, washer toss game
Welding
Blue: Pringnitz, Jonah -- Concord Challengers, livestock show feed cart
Woodworking
Blue: Hanson, Kollin -- Garfield Sluggers, Headboard
Blue: Klooster, Jordan -- Concord Challengers, Trophy case
Blue: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos, Wood Burning
BREEDING BEEF
Angus
Purple, 2nd Place: Greiman, Shelby -- Elcon Indians
Polled Hereford
Blue: Eekhoff, Wyatt -- Britt Broncos
Foundation Simmental
Blue: Greiman, Shelby -- Elcon Indians
MARKET BEEF
Maine Anjou
Blue: Hejlik, Jamie -- Concord Challengers
Market Heifers
Purple 2nd Place: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos
BREEDING SWINE
Chester White
Purple 3rd Place: Bixel, Brady -- Britt Broncos
Spotted
Purple 2nd Place, Reserve Champion Spotted Breeding Gilt: Bixel, Brady -- Britt Broncos
Yorkshire
Purple 2nd Place: Konz, Gage -- Elcon Indians
Commercial Gilts
Purple: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers
Blue: Bixel, Brady -- Britt Broncos
Purple 2nd Place: Bixel, Nathan -- Britt Broncos
Blue: Greiman, Jacob -- Elcon Indians
Purple 1st Place: Konz, Dalton -- Elcon Indians
MARKET SWINE
Yorkshire
Blue: Konz, Dalton --Elcon Indians
Crossbred Market Gilts
Purple 2nd Place: Konz, Dalton -- Elcon Indians
Purple 2nd Place: Konz, Gage -- Elcon Indians
Blue: Pringnitz, Jenna -- Concord Challengers
Blue: Roberts, Paige -- Concord Challengers
Crossbred Market Barrows
Purple: Konz, Dalton -- Elcon Indians
Purple: Konz, Gage -- Elcon Indians
Blue: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers
Blue: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers
Blue: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers
Blue: Bixel, Nathan -- Britt Broncos
Blue: Greiman, Jacob -- Elcon Indians
Blue: Pringnitz, Jonah -- Concord Challengers
Blue: Roberts, Paige -- Concord Challengers
BREEDING MEAT GOATS
Jr. Winter Does
Blue: Hill, Julia Britt Broncos
Yearling Does
Blue: Hill, Julia Britt Broncos
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!