Hancock County 4-Hers rake in awards at Show Iowa

While COVID postponed the Iowa State Fair, 4-Hers still got the opportunity to show their livestock projects and have virtual judging and showcase for their static (non-livestock) exhibits.

Livestock shows were spread out over three weekends in August. Exhibitors could attend with a limited number of support persons. A limited number of spectator admission was also available to purchase. Show Iowa was developed as a virtual alternative for all the non-livestock exhibits. Judges volunteered their time to review photos and written paperwork of the exhibits.

Check out a slide show of the Hancock County 4-Hers at the Hancock County Extension website or Facebook page. Exhibitors were grateful for the opportunity to still finish out the year with their projects in a safely modified environment.

Fourteen exhibitors took cattle, swine, or goats to the Iowa State Fair Special Edition 4-H Livestock Show, three young people participated in communication competitions, and 20 4-Hers had static exhibits that were selected from the county fair to advance to state fair competition.

STATIC EXHIBITS, COMMUNICATION

Educational Presentation

Recognition: Ostercamp, Grace -- Orthel Jolly Workers, How to Start an Online Business