Hancock County 4-Hers rake in awards at Show Iowa
While COVID postponed the Iowa State Fair, 4-Hers still got the opportunity to show their livestock projects and have virtual judging and showcase for their static (non-livestock) exhibits.

Livestock shows were spread out over three weekends in August. Exhibitors could attend with a limited number of support persons. A limited number of spectator admission was also available to purchase. Show Iowa was developed as a virtual alternative for all the non-livestock exhibits. Judges volunteered their time to review photos and written paperwork of the exhibits.

Check out a slide show of the Hancock County 4-Hers at the Hancock County Extension website or Facebook page. Exhibitors were grateful for the opportunity to still finish out the year with their projects in a safely modified environment.

Fourteen exhibitors took cattle, swine, or goats to the Iowa State Fair Special Edition 4-H Livestock Show, three young people participated in communication competitions, and 20 4-Hers had static exhibits that were selected from the county fair to advance to state fair competition. 

STATIC EXHIBITS, COMMUNICATION

Educational Presentation

Recognition: Ostercamp, Grace -- Orthel Jolly Workers, How to Start an Online Business 

Merit: Hill/Hudspeth -- Britt Broncos, Concussions: The Art of Boinking Your Head 

Conservation, Environment, and Sustainability

Red: Hill, Liliana -- Britt Broncos, reducing plastic use 

Home Grounds Improvement

Blue: Lamb, Luke -- Concord Challengers, Chicken Tractor 

Photography

Blue: Pringnitz, Jenna -- Concord Challengers, one white daisy with yellow middle 

Blue: Lamb, Grant -- Concord Challengers, Farm Sunset Photo, no editing or cropping done 

Blue: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos, Dog Photo 

Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- North West Chargers, Caterpillar photo 

Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- North West Chargers, Still Life Succulent Photo 

Visual Arts

Blue: Carlson, Keifer -- Britt Broncos, Mixed Media Perspective Drawing God is Good 

Blue: Katter, Sam -- Elcon Indians sketch

Blue: Ostercamp, Grace -- Orthel Jolly Workers, Polymer clay farm vingette 

Clothing and Fashion - Constructed / Sewn

Red: Renner, Madison -- Elcon Indians, Sewn wrap style dress

Clothing and Fashion - Purchased

Blue: DeWaard, Olivia -- Britt Broncos, dress and jacket 

Consumer Management

Blue: Hill, Liliana -- Britt Broncos, My preparation for college 

Blue: Lamb, Grant -- Concord Challengers, sheep transport 

Food & Nutrition - Prepared Products

Blue: Pringnitz, Jenna -- Concord Challengers, macaroons 

Blue: DeWaard, Olivia -- Britt Broncos, pretzels 

Blue: DeWaard, Olivia -- Britt Broncos, dutch oven bread 

Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- North West Chargers, Mini Tea Cakes 

Blue: Katter, Patience -- Elcon Indians, Scones 

Home Improvement

Blue: Lamb, Grant -- Concord Challengers, Chalkboard sign 

Blue: Marchand, Tara -- Britt Broncos, Room Redo 

Blue: Roberts, Paige -- Concord Challengers, Chairs 

Sewing and Needle Arts - Constructed item

Blue: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos, Arm Knit Blanket 

Blue: Beenken, Katelyn -- Northwest Chargers, Framed Embroidered Framed sewing and needle arts project

Citizenship and Civic Engagement

Blue: Hill, Liliana -- Britt Broncos, Pop Tabs for Jacy 

Self-Determined

Blue: Hanson, Kollin -- Garfield Sluggers, Avery Theater floor project 

Mechanics

Blue: Squier/Beenken -- North West Chargers, washer toss game 

Welding

Blue: Pringnitz, Jonah -- Concord Challengers, livestock show feed cart 

Woodworking

Blue: Hanson, Kollin -- Garfield Sluggers, Headboard 

Blue: Klooster, Jordan -- Concord Challengers, Trophy case 

Blue: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos, Wood Burning 

BREEDING BEEF

Angus

Purple, 2nd Place: Greiman, Shelby -- Elcon Indians 

Polled Hereford

Blue: Eekhoff, Wyatt -- Britt Broncos 

Foundation Simmental

Blue: Greiman, Shelby -- Elcon Indians 

MARKET BEEF

Maine Anjou

Blue: Hejlik, Jamie -- Concord Challengers 

Market Heifers

Purple 2nd Place: Eekhoff, Marissa -- Britt Broncos 

BREEDING SWINE

Chester White

Purple 3rd Place: Bixel, Brady -- Britt Broncos

Spotted

Purple 2nd Place, Reserve Champion Spotted Breeding Gilt: Bixel, Brady -- Britt Broncos 

Yorkshire

Purple 2nd Place: Konz, Gage -- Elcon Indians 

Commercial Gilts

Purple: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers 

Blue: Bixel, Brady -- Britt Broncos 

Purple 2nd Place: Bixel, Nathan -- Britt Broncos 

Blue: Greiman, Jacob -- Elcon Indians 

Purple 1st Place: Konz, Dalton -- Elcon Indians 

MARKET SWINE

Yorkshire

Blue: Konz, Dalton --Elcon Indians 

Crossbred Market Gilts

Purple 2nd Place: Konz, Dalton -- Elcon Indians 

Purple 2nd Place: Konz, Gage -- Elcon Indians 

Blue: Pringnitz, Jenna -- Concord Challengers 

Blue: Roberts, Paige -- Concord Challengers 

Crossbred Market Barrows

Purple: Konz, Dalton -- Elcon Indians 

Purple: Konz, Gage -- Elcon Indians 

Blue: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers  

Blue: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers 

Blue: Carpenter, Jordyn -- Concord Challengers 

Blue: Bixel, Nathan -- Britt Broncos 

Blue: Greiman, Jacob -- Elcon Indians 

Blue: Pringnitz, Jonah -- Concord Challengers 

Blue: Roberts, Paige -- Concord Challengers 

BREEDING MEAT GOATS

Jr. Winter Does

Blue: Hill, Julia Britt Broncos 

Yearling Does

Blue: Hill, Julia Britt Broncos 

