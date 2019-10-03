{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution assigning a speed limit of 25 mph on 285th Street (county road B20) by Hayfield, a residential area.

The new speed limit signs will be placed about 75 feet east of the intersection of 285th Street and Oak Avenue (county road R44), and then running along Oak Avenue for about 1,700 feet to the east, according to the resolution.

Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons said he noticed there was no speed limit established coming into Hayfield from the east on 285th Street, though Hayfield is a residential area.

“It really needs to be a little more controlled through there instead of going 55 mph,” Clemons said.

