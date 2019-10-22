The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are considering the benefits and limitations of having a full-time engineer versus being shared with another county.
Discussion took place during the supervisors' meeting on Monday, Oct. 14.
Supervisor Gary Rayhons led a discussion regarding a recent survey given to some county employees and randomly selected county residents asking for the pros and cons of having a full-time or shared county engineer.
“I delivered [the survey] to employees within the department and then some county residents so I could tabulate what the inner-department views of the pros and cons are between both positions and then the county’s view of the pros and cons between the two,” Rayhons said.
Rayhons said the biggest pro for a shared engineer was probably a little less cost than a full time engineer, since the county would be responsible for 100 percent of the costs of a full-time engineer but split the costs of a shared engineer.
However, one of the major cons of a shared engineer is not having the engineer in the county all the time and needing someone to manage when the engineer is not around, where a full-time engineer would have more time and access within the community, Rayhons said.
More pros of a shared engineer consisted of being able to share ideas with the other county's staff, share equipment, expertise and knowledge on projects and have some savings in office equipment.
Some cons of a full-time engineer included the higher cost on top of the possibility of the county having to purchase more administrative equipment for the department and possibly the risk of micromanagement.
However, some pros of a full-time engineer included availability and the full attention of the engineer on top of the county being able to set the salary and the engineer being on top of all the problems or issues in the county instead of needing to relay the information multiple times to a shared engineer.
Among the limited time in the office and limited availability to residents and staff, some other cons of a shared engineer included not focusing entirely on one county’s issues and not being fully vested in the county by not being a part of the community, risking possible impartial decisions by not knowing the county residents.
Additionally, with the engineer spending half their time in another county, the savings of having a shared engineer are limited by having others manage the office, putting more duties on the staff and having the possibility of a lack of communication.
“Looking at it, it’s something we have to say, ‘Do we want to look into it further to see if the added cost would be a benefit or if it wouldn’t be a benefit?’” Rayhons said.
Currently, Hancock County is paying its shared engineer with $72,981 plus half the benefits, splitting the full salary and benefits with Wright County. Rayhons estimated a full-time engineer could cost $95,000 to $105,000 plus benefits.
Rayhons said the issue will be revisited in November with what the statewide average is on engineers, what the county’s last full-time engineer costs were and the possibilities of what the county would have to do to get a full-time engineer or stay with the shared engineer.
