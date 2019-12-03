Hancock County 4-H hosted around 150 people at their annual 4-H Awards and Recognition Program on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
The award ceremony recognized the project area achievements of more than 40 4-H members, awarding 4-Hers for their character, hard work and commitment.
The awards program also recognizes outstanding 4-H volunteers. This year, Lori Hansen was recognized for outstanding volunteerism for the 4-H program. Hansen was a team coach for 8 years. Now that her children have aged out of the program, she often comes out of coaching retirement to help local teams trouble shoot the robot or lead workshops.
The county’s 4-H Hall of Fame nomination was DeEtta Kluver, a 13 year volunteer club leader for the Orthel Jolly Workers. Her members said her spirit of always giving back to the community is very influential.
Other 4-H volunteers recognized, who have contributed 5 years of service, were Joan Hanson – Universal Chaos, Ladonna Schaefer – Britt Clover Kids and Nic Nelson – BullsEye Bunch. These volunteers are just a few of the caring adults who make the 4-H program thrive in Hancock County.
Immediately following the ceremony, 4-Hers and their family and friends enjoyed a meal together sponsored in part by Hancock County Pork Producers.
VOLUNTEERS
• 5 year leaders - Joan Hanson, Universal Chaos; Ladonna Schaefer, Britt Clover Kids; and Nic Nelson, BullsEye Bunch.
• Honorary 4-H Award- Lori Hansen
• Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame – DeEtta Kluver
TOP AWARDS
• Mitchell & Ida Mae Bock Memorial Scholarship - Rachael Hanson, Garfield Sluggers and Brielle Smeby, Elcon Indians.
• Philip Sweers Character in Service Award - Olivia DeWaard, Britt Broncos and Jade Oberhelman, Britt Broncos.
• Wendy Greiman Achievement – Intermediate/Senior - Rachael Hanson, Garfield Sluggers and Junior - Patience Katter, Elcon Indians.
• Junior Citizenship Award - Jonah Pringnitz, Concord Challengers.
• Intermediate Citizenship Award - Kollin Hanson, Garfield Sluggers.
• Intermediate Leadership Award - Jenna Pringnitz, Concord Challengers.
• Senior Leadership Award - Rachael Hanson, Garfield Sluggers.
• Merit Award - Rachael Hanson, Garfield Sluggers.
• Danforth “I Dare You” - Liliana Hill, Britt Broncos.
• Livestock Achievement Award - Joe Pringnitz, Concord Challengers.
FIRST LEGO League Outstanding Core Values - Sam Dodd, Extreme Chaos.
FIRST LEGO League Outstanding Leadership - Kollin Hanson, Extreme Chaos.
FIRST LEGO League Outstanding Achievement in Robotics - Kollin Hanson, Extreme Chaos.
2019 – 2020 County Council Members - *Braden Boehnke, Brody Boehnke, Chrysta Bruns, *Keagen Buchda, Luke DeWaard, Marissa Eekhoff, Chloe Frank, Jayden Frank, *Emma Goll, Maddie Graham, Liliana Hill, Ryleigh Hudspeth, *Corrina King, *Dalton Konz, Emma Kudej, Joe Pringnitz, Caleb Renner, Braden Renner, Paige Roberts, *Tiffany Sherwood and *Lillian Thompson.
* New Inductees
2019 – 2020 Intermediate County Council Members - Amaya Bahnsen, *Jenna Chizek, Mason Graham, Kollin Hanson, *Patience Katter, *Jordan Klooster, *Gage Konz, *Logan Kudej, *Luke Lamb, Jenna Pringnitz, *Madison Renner and *Isabel Stromer.
* New Inductees
Cloverbuds – Britt Broncos - Ryker Haugland; Garfield Sluggers - Hayden Bredlow, Carolina Klooster, Josie Malek, Emma Miller and Brady Vinci
Junior Project Awards
Britt Broncos – Charlie Bruggeman, Olivia DeWaard, Wyatt Eekhoff, Cami Haugland, Julia Hill and Brinley Hiscocks.
Concord Challengers - Logan Kudej, Grant Lamb, Luke Lamb, Jonah Pringnitz, Evie Stromer and Isabel Stromer.
Elcon Indians - Jaelyn Anderson, Patience Katter, Sam Katter, Madison Renner and Olivia Stromer.
Flaming Eagles - Ethan King
North West Chargers - McKenzie Lyman
Orthel Jolly Workers - Danielle Nelson and Grace Ostercamp
Intermediate Project Awards
Britt Broncos - Maddie Bruggeman.
Concord Challengers - Jenna Pringnitz.
Garfield Sluggers - Kollin Hanson.
North West Chargers – Allison Wirtjes and Elise Wirtjes.
Orthel Jolly Workers - Heather Engstlera and Corrina King.
Senior Project Awards
Britt Broncos - Luke DeWaard, Marissa Eekhoff, Liliana Hill, Parker Hiscocks, Riley Hiscocks, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Derek Oberhelman, Jade Oberhelman.
Concord Challengers - Chloe Frank, Jayden Frank, Jace Pringnitz, Joe Pringnitz and Paige Roberts.
Elcon Indians - Kylie Anderson and Brielle Smeby.
Garfield Sluggers - Rachael Hanson.
Orthel Jolly Workers - Emma Kudej.
