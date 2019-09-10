For 50 years, Gene Guenther has been a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Guenther was recognized as a member of the Class of 1969 during the Harmony Fellows Breakfast held on Thursday, July 4 in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the Harmony Foundation International Convention.
Guenther, 74, is a member of the River City Chorus, in Mason City. He joined the chorus in 1969. He is married to his wife, Julie. The couple lives in Britt. They have five children and seven grandchildren.
During his first chorus contest, Guenther said his first child was born prematurely. He learned of his son's birth backstage when he came offstage from singing. Due to the circumstances, he was flown home from Omaha, Nebraska.
That preemie baby boy grew up to have a 30-year Army career and will be 50 years old in October.
Guenther attended Harmony College and sang in a quartet for one year. He is a bass singer and sung solo parts with the chorus. He said he has also enjoyed the experiences of singing in Washington, D.C., in Carnegie Hall and on the international stage in Denver with the River City Chorus.
In his 50 years of membership, Guenther has never missed a spring show or contest that the chorus has been participated.
He received the Barbershopper of Distinction Award from his chorus in 2016.
