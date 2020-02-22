GriefShare recovery seminar starting March 1

GriefShare, a free faith-based grief recovery seminar and support group will begin the spring 2020 session on March 1.
The session spans 13 weeks ending May 31 with no group meeting on Easter. GriefShare meets at Garner United Methodist Church each Sunday afternoon from 2:30-4 p.m. The church is located at 885 Maben Ave. Use the north entrance to reach the Fireside Room.
GriefShare is a video seminar series that features individuals who have personally experienced the death of a loved one, as well as some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts speaking on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. Each seminar includes a group time to allow participants to discuss the content of the DVD and to share how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
A workbook is provided free of charge for use at home during the week. Please feel free to contact Robin Sweers at 641-860-1704. if you have any questions or would like more information.