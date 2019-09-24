{{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock third-graders shared what they are learning at school with their grandparents during the Grandfriend Day on Sept. 13. 

West Hancock third-grade teacher Jolene Burns said she and the other third-grade teacher, Rachael Zuehl, have been doing Grandfriend Day for more than 15 years.

Grandparents and grand friends were invited to visit the third-grade classrooms for some special activities. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The children and their grand friends also read to each other. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments