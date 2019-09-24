West Hancock third-graders shared what they are learning at school with their grandparents during the Grandfriend Day on Sept. 13.
West Hancock third-grade teacher Jolene Burns said she and the other third-grade teacher, Rachael Zuehl, have been doing Grandfriend Day for more than 15 years.
Grandparents and grand friends were invited to visit the third-grade classrooms for some special activities.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
The children and their grand friends also read to each other.
IMG_1794.JPG
IMG_1795.JPG
IMG_1798.JPG
Photo Sep 13, 3 02 50 PM.jpg
Photo Sep 13, 3 03 47 PM.jpg
Photo Sep 13, 3 06 54 PM.jpg
Photo Sep 13, 3 08 56 PM.jpg
Photo Sep 13, 3 10 04 PM.jpg
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.