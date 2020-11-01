Grace, Isabelle Rosin selected All-State musicians

Two students from West Hancock were selected as All State musicians.

Grace Rosin was selected for All State Band on bassoon, and has been named all-state for four straight years.

Isabelle Rosin on French horn was named to All State Orchestra. This is Isabelle's 2nd year being selected All State.

Grace is a private student of Cayla Bellamy and Isabelle is a private student of Wayne Lu. Their parents are William and Jennifer Rosin of Britt.

The 2020 Festival concert would have celebrated the 74th anniversary of the event. Auditions for the 268-piece All State Band, 211-piece All State Orchestra, and 601 member All-State Chorus were held virtually Oct. 22-24, 2020, at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington.

