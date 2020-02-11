Gerdes announces bid for Hancock County sheriff

Ron Gerdes announced his candidacy for sheriff of Hancock County during the caucus on Feb. 3, and asked for people’s support.

“It is with great excitement that I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Sheriff of Hancock County in the upcoming November 2020 election,” said Gerdes. “I would be proud to uphold the tradition of the great history of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. I believe the citizens in Hancock County deserve the best and the board of supervisors, current department heads, and employees do a wonderful job.”

Born and raised in Woden, Gerdes is a native of Hancock County. He graduated Woden-Crystal Lake High School. He has been married to Angela Peterson of Britt for 20 years and they have two daughters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In May of 1991 he joined the Army National Guard and served as a combat medic for six years and then as a core artillery member. In 1997, he went to work for Worth County as a deputy for three years and then in 2000 he went to Winnebago County, and served as a deputy.

Gerdes said his father, Bob Gerdes, served as Hancock County sheriff from 1999-2005. The elder Gerdes was succeeded by Scott Dodd, who is the current sheriff.