The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will holds its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Lower Level Meeting Room - Clear Lake Public Library, 200 N 4th St, Clear Lake.

Since the 16th century, people have chosen to relocate to North America. The meeting will provide why, numbers, locales, plus response to the newcomers.

Expect to learn of family stories such as ship travel length, subsequent relocation, document information and nationality clusters. A starting location 4,000-5,000 miles to a new place to live and work.

