Mayflower Voyage
The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will holds its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Lower Level Meeting Room - Clear Lake Public Library, 200 N 4th St, Clear Lake.

The title of the program is "Connections to the passengers of the Mayflower's First Voyage."

Learn how to create a family timeline connecting members of each generation to any of the 104 passengers.

Advanced research techniques, improved genealogy library collections and computerized resources have made it easier to track down your Pilgrim roots.

Added to the mix, secondary marriages between the passengers of the first voyage can offer both a challenge and an achievable goal for documentation.

